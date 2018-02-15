Ex-Oxfam CEO Vows to Give His Side of Story Amid 'Lies' in Sex Scandal Coverage

"I have heard and read many lies… I shall react… Many people, including in the international media, will blush hearing my version of facts," van Hauwermeiren was quoted as saying by the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper.
READ MORE: Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The sex scandal has sparked public outrage, primarily due to the fact that Oxfam had conducted an internal investigation into the issue and decided not to make its outcome public, letting its employees leave voluntarily in 2011.
Earlier in the week, Oxfam's Deputy Chief Executive Penny Lawrence said that she was resigning amid the scandal.
"This is shocking. This is appalling. It hurts me very deeply. A few privileged men who had the opportunity to serve Oxfam were abusing the very people they were meant to protect."@Winnie_Byanyima https://t.co/URzVmyftYE— Oxfam International (@Oxfam) February 13, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)