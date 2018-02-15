Putin Sends Telegram of Condolences to Trump Over Shooting at School in Florida

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of condolences to US President Donald Trump in connection with the shooting at a high school in Florida that killed 17 people, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"President Putin sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the United States of America Trump in connection with the tragedy at a school in Parkland, Florida. The head of the Russian state conveyed sincere sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as the wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured," the press release read.

READ MORE: Valentine's Day Horror: What is Known About Florida School Shooting Spree

A former student is suspected to have opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon. The 19-year-old, identified as Nikolas Cruz, was armed with a semiautomatic rifle and had several magazines. He was taken into custody an hour after the incident.

According to latest reports, at least 17 people were killed and fourteen woundedafter shooting. Police arrested the gunman about an hour after the incident.

Earlier, Russian Embassy in the US also expressed condolences after a shooting at a high school in Florida.