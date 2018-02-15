Register
11:36 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Chinese Ambassador to US: 'It's Dangerous to Advocate Confrontation'

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Any strategy of confrontation with China is dangerous, there is no need to be afraid of the fact that Beijing goes its own way with respect to development, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said at a Chinese New Year celebration.

    "It is utterly paranoid to fear that China's pursuit of its own path of development will be confrontational to the US, and it is also dangerous to advocate any strategy of confrontation," China's Xinhua News Agency quoted the ambassador as saying.

    He added that the relationship between China and the US "should be characterized by a comprehensive partnership, a friendly rivalry, if necessary, and the absence of any confrontation."

    "We will continue to have differences between us, but our growing common interests are far more important. We may continue to have disagreements between us, but the need for cooperation will far outweigh any differences between us. We'll continue to have problems, but dialogues will lead us to solutions," the Chinese diplomat added.

    READ MORE: How China is Fighting Corruption as It Faces Trade War With US

    Earlier, the US published a new defense strategy; it says that long-term strategic rivalries with Russia and China are a principal priority for the Pentagon, requiring a constant increase in investment. US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, presenting the strategy, said that the rivalry of the great powers, and not the fight against terrorism, will be the focus of the United States' attention in accordance with the new defense strategy.

    In addition to this, US President Donald Trump ordered a China trade investigation, to determine whether Chinese policies hurt US investors or companies, a move that was condemned by Beijing.

    Last week, China launched an anti-dumping probe into sorghum imports from the US. China is the top buyer of US sorghum; imports reached almost $1 billion last year.

    Related:

    China Has 'No Idea' Why the US Still Feels Insecure
    How China is Fighting Corruption as It Faces Trade War With US
    Increasing US Defense Budget Unlikely to Influence China’s Military Spending
    China-US Trade Standoff Grows as Beijing Introduces New Measures on US Chemical
    Tags:
    confrontation, investigation, relations, James Mattis, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok