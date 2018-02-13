Register
20:25 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gerhard Schroeder

    Gerhard Schroeder Slams US Vice President Pence's 'Clumsy' Behavior at Olympics

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder visited South Korea during the first days of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. After his trip, the politician confessed that he was annoyed by US Vice President Mike Pence's behavior. Here's why.

    German ex-leader Gerhard Schroeder has criticized US Vice President Mike Pence's conduct at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, calling his actions "clumsy."

    According to German newspaper Die Welt, the remark was made regarding the fact that Pence had ostentatiously avoided contact with North Korea's officials who also attended the opening ceremony, including Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un.

    At the same time, before his return flight from South Korea to the US, Pence had declared that the US was ready to conduct direct talks with North Korea.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong-Un's Sister 'Could Have Been Ideal Person for Talks' With US — Analyst

    Pence also said in an interview with The Washington Post, published Sunday, that the Trump administration will go on with its strategy of "maximum pressure and engagement at the same time" with regard to North Korea, but noted that Washington was also open to direct diplomatic discussion.

    "The point is, no pressure comes off until they are actually doing something that the alliance believes represents a meaningful step toward denuclearization," Pence told the newspaper. "So the maximum pressure campaign is going to continue and intensify. But if you want to talk, we'll talk."

    At the same time, the US official noted that his statement doesn't mean any change in the previous political course toward North Korea. On Wednesday last week, he said that the United States would soon roll out its "toughest and most aggressive" round of economic sanctions to ensure the denuclearization of the DPRK.

    Related:

    Gerhard Schroeder Says Isolating Moscow Impossible, Urges Better Russia-EU Ties
    Ex-Wife of Gerhard Schroeder Says German Ties With Russia 'Unbreakable'
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympic Games, Gerhard Schroeder, Mike Pence, United States, Germany, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok