Report Saying RT, Sputnik Affected Brexit Attempt to Cover PR Failure - Simonyan

"British PR specialists did not promote the advantages of the United Kingdom staying in the European Union enough and blamed their failure on RT and Sputnik. They cannot accept the fact that their fellow citizens can think for themselves, read something other than The Times, and vote as they like," Simonyan said.
Twitter, Facebook and Google have been requested to find out whether any foreign interference took place during the Brexit referendum as a part of the UK Electoral Commission’s probe launched in November.
Last month, Twitter said that it did not have any evidence that would prove Russia's alleged meddling in the campaign ahead of referendum, while in December Facebook said that St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, which is suspected of interfering in the 2016 US election, spent only $0.97 on the referendum-related advertisements delivered to audiences in the United Kingdom.
Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in foreign elections saying such actions run counter to the principles and conduct of Russian foreign policy.
