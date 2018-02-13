Register
14:07 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prime Minister David Cameron during a reception in Buckingham Palace to mark the the Queen's 90th Birthday, in London, Britain May 10, 2016.

    Commonwealth Reportedly Starts Mulling Over Successor to 91-Year-Old Queen

    © REUTERS/ Paul Hackett
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    The British monarch is currently the head of State in 15 out of the 53 countries that comprise the Commonwealth of Nations.

    According to the BBC, a "high level group" in the British Commonwealth is secretly preparing for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who currently leads the international organization.

    The succession plans are going to be discussed at the group's upcoming meeting in London, though the official purpose of the summit is to review how the Commonwealth is managed by its governors and secretariat.

    READ MORE: Commonwealth Leaders Offer Condolences Over Explosion in UK City of Manchester

    "I imagine the question of the succession, however distasteful it may naturally be, will come up," an anonymous "senior source" told the BBC.

    Britain's and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts to the wind while sitting next to Prince Charles during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Prince Charles and Camilla Laugh at Traditional Inuit Singers in Canada (VIDEO)
    The official documents seen by the broadcaster confirm that the agenda of the meeting will not be limited to the organization's performance review, and will also include "wider governance considerations of the Commonwealth," which is the organization's lingo for succession. 

    Although Prince Charles remains the frontrunner in the race for the post of Head of the Commonwealth, the position is by no means guaranteed to him, as the office is not hereditary.

    There is currently no official process for picking the leader of the Commonwealth and the organization is reportedly divided about the mechanism through which it will choose its future leadership.

    "There are various formulas being played with," the source said.

    "Should it always be the heir to the throne or Prince Charles himself? Is it the person or the position?"

    READ MORE: Pakistan suspended from Commonwealth

    Both the Queen and the Prince of Wales have pushed for the latter's appointment as the head of the Commonwealth.

    Britain's Prince Charles
    © AP Photo/
    Prince Charles Black Spider Lobby Letters Reveal a Meddling Monarchy
    During the 2015 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the Queen stated that she could not "wish to have been better supported and represented in the Commonwealth than by the Prince of Wales who continues to give so much to it with great distinction".

    In 2013, Prince Charles even led the British delegation during the CHOGM in Sri Lanka, with the permission of the Queen.

    However, the Royal Family has been facing a pushback from those who oppose the Windsors' apparent grip over the organization, which claims to stand for "democracy", "mutual respect" and "accountability".

    READ MORE: Anti-Monarchy Groups Claim Growing Support as Queen Elizabeth Turns 90

    In 2013, former Gambian President Yahya Jamme branded the Commonwealth as a "colonial institution" before withdrawing his country's membership.

    At the same time, other members of the organization, including Jamaica and Barbados, are considering to ditch the Queen as their Head of State, further severing the link between the Royal household and the Commonwealth.

    Related:

    LGBT Group Suggests Australia to Withdraw From Commonwealth
    South Africa’s Durban to be First African City to Host Commonwealth Games
    International Commonwealth Games Legacy Needs Investment - Expert
    Tags:
    British colonialism, UK royal family, democratization, bid, leadership, succession, Commonwealth of Nations, Yahya Jammeh, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Barbados, Jamaica, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok