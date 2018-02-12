Stenin Contest Winners to Receive Three Million Rubles in 2018

Register
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prize money for the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, held by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Russian Federation's Commission for UNESCO, has been increased to 3 million rubles, or 100,000, 75,000 and 50,000 rubles for first, second and third places, respectively.

    The winner of the main prize - the Grand Prix - will receive 700,000 rubles.  The 2018 contest prize money has been increased thanks in part to our partners - the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

    "The aim of the contest is to discover new names in photojournalism. We want to support talented young photographers and give them an opportunity to realize their ambitions," said contest curator Oksana Oleinik, Head of the Visual Projects Service of the Rossiya Segodnya United Photo Information Directorate.

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is open to participants aged 18 to 33. Applications will be accepted at stenincontest.com until February 28. It is Russia's only contest that seeks to identify new names in international photojournalism and to develop the quality criteria of documentary photography.  

    READ MORE: Rossiya Segodnya Opens Submission Period for Andrei Stenin Photo Contest

    The 2018 contest will offer four categories in which young photographers can vie for awards: Top News, Sports, My Planet, and Portrait. A Hero of Our Time. The number of entries for each category has been increased to three to give young photographers more opportunities to demonstrate their professionalism. The jury will choose the best three entries and the winner of the Grand Prix in each category.

    READ MORE: African Leg of Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Tour Begins in Cape Town

    In 2017, the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was supported by major Russian and international media outlets, news agencies as well as the photo community. Partners in several categories included the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), the Al Mayadeen TV pan-Arabic news holding and the International Red Cross Committee, one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations.

    The contest's general information partners include: the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website KP.ru, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, Chinadaily.com.cn, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency,  AlYoum AlSabee,

    The Paper.  Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, Young Journalists information portal and the festivals  FotoistanbulKOLGA TBILISI PHOTOPhotoVisa.

