Register
12:59 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oxfam store in London. (File)

    Oxfam May Lose Millions After Charity Hit by Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    © AP Photo/ Nick Ansell/PA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The British charity Oxfam, accused of staff misconduct, has been warned that it might lose millions of pounds in government funding. The charity's aid workers, including its most senior mission director, allegedly paid survivors of the 2010 Haiti earthquake for sex while there.

    Oxfam will have some explaining to do on Monday when it meets the government to try and justify itself in the wake of the allegations that it tried to cover up revelations about its staff sleeping with prostitutes while on their mission in Haiti.

    The UK's International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has lashed out at the company, saying it demonstrated a “failure of leadership.”

    "I think it is a complete betrayal of both the people that Oxfam were there to help, and also the people that sent them there to do that job — it's a scandal," she told to BBC.

    READ MORE: Oxfam Accuses EU of 'Great Abuse' of Migrants, Putting Lives at Risk

    "It doesn't matter whether you've got a whistleblowing hotline, it doesn't matter if you've got good safeguarding practices in place. If the moral leadership at the top of the organization isn't there, then we cannot have you as a partner,” Mordaunt added.

    Mordaunt also cautioned Oxfam that the government would cut its funding unless it can fully explain its handling of the issue, so the scandal could cost the charity $50 million, that's how much they received in the last financial year.

    Money
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Eight Billionaires Own as Much Wealth as Poorest Half of World - Oxfam
    Oxfam has denied any cover-up of the allegations, since the sexual abuse revelations came out on Friday.

    Over the weekend Oxfam had announced several measures for the prevention and handling of sexual abuse cases.

    They will be aimed at improving the vetting of employees, creating an external complaint line for whistleblowers and working with other charities to share information on sexual misconduct cases.

    Oxfam issued a statement saying they are shocked and won't tolerate this: "Let us be clear: their behavior was and still is totally unacceptable – an appalling mark against the high values we set for ourselves at Oxfam. This was a case of a group of privileged men abusing those they were meant to protect. They also abused the trust of our supporters and the thousands of dedicated Oxfam staff working around the world to end poverty and injustice."

    The charity's own investigation led to four people being sacked and three others resigning.

    The scandal was first reported by the Times last week. The paper revealed that seven former Oxfam staff members who worked in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake were the subject of misconduct allegations that included the use of prostitutes and that the UK-based charity tried to cover up the scandal at the time.

    The Oxfam scandal is now threatening to engulf other organizations. As the scandal deepens, the Sunday Times reports that more than 120 people working for various British charities have been accused of sexual abuse in the past year alone.

    Oxfam had 87 cases, the largest number of any charity, but the Times also mentioned Save the Children, the British Red Cross and Christian Aid.

    Tags:
    sexual abuse, Oxfam, Britain, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok