Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Website Attacked During Opening Ceremony - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics said Saturday that their servers had faced unidentified cyberattacks during the opening ceremony, local media reported.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off with an opening ceremony taking place in South Korean city of Pyeongchang on Friday.

Some visitors of the event were unable to print their tickets in advance as the attack forced the organizers to shut down the website of the Games to prevent further damage, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The website resumed its operation around 8:00 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT, Friday).