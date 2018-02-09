Traitor's Fate: Fearful WADA Informant Rodchenkov’s Emerges on TV in Disguise

The man who claims to be the architect of a state-supported doping system that allegedly existed in Russia made his first public appearance after reportedly undergoing plastic surgery.

A video posted on CBS’ 60 Minutes program Twitter account shows a man who introduced himself as Rodchenkov being disguised before being interviewed during the show.

"There is information that my life is in jeopardy," he said while explaining these precautions, claiming that the Kremlin wants him to "stop talking."

The show is expected to be aired on February 11.

Grigory Rodchenkov was once the mind behind Russia's elaborate doping program that helped them cheat in the Olympics. Now he's talking about it, and he fears for his life. https://t.co/1jkGPy8C6J pic.twitter.com/y9r6oJM4GG — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) 8 февраля 2018 г.

​Earlier, media reported that Rodchenkov may have undergone plastic surgery due to concerns for his safety.

Rodchenkov's claims about the alleged state-run doping program in Russian sports triggered a massive scandal, which resulted in sanctions against Russian athletes.

President Vladimir Putin has denied the existence of a state-run doping program but admitted that national sport faces some problems with doping that are being tackled now.

Rodchenkov himself is under investigation in Russia over the abuse of power during his term as the director of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in 2009-2013.