Moon, North’s Ceremonial Head of State Shake Hands at Olympic Reception (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a brief meeting with North Korean ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam at the Olympic reception dinner, during which they shook hands, local media reported on Friday.

The Yonhap news agency reported that the meeting had taken place in the South Korean town of Yongpyeong, east of Pyeongchang, which hosted the 2018 Olympic Games.

The two politicians also took a photograph together as a part of the protocol for the dinner, which is attended by nearly 200 people, including US Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the media outlet added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets DPRK's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, the highest-ranking DPRK official to visit South Korea, ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics on Friday (Yonhap) pic.twitter.com/1qsAFeaQWJ — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 9 февраля 2018 г.

The 22-member delegation from North Korea that includes Kim Jong-un's younger sister Kim Yo-jong landed at Incheon International Airport earlier in the day. The Yonhap agency reoprted that a member of the DPRK leader's family from the Kim dynasty visits South Korea for the first time.

The visit comes amid a thaw in relations between the two Koreas that follows the New Year address of the DPRK's leader, in which he suggested that the North could have sent its athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics. Since then, the International Olympic Committee and organizing committee of the 2018 Olympics in Lausanne, have announced that the teams from both states will compete in women's ice hockey under a "unification flag."