Moscow Demands That US Stops 'Hunting' Russians All Over the World

Moscow calls on Washington to stop the practice of detaining Russian citizens in third countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the number of arrests of our citizens in third countries from US warrants and with their direct participation continues to grow. And in 2017 saw a real surge — there were 11 cases," she said.

Zakharova reminded that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly publishes recommendations on this issue to Russians traveling abroad and called them to take it seriously.

According to her, Russians are subjected to "appropriate measures of exposure and threats."

"We also demand that the US stop the unacceptable practice of hunting Russian citizens around the world, although, unfortunately, the US does not show that it's ready [to do so]," she added.

Zakharova's statement comes just a week after a Russian national Peter Levashov has been extradited from Spain to the US.

Russian Embassy in Spain said that Madrid's decision to extradite Peter Levashov to the United States is disappointing and that Russia's appeal has priority.

Levashov was arrested by Spanish police in Barcelona in April 2017 at the request of the US, where he is suspected of hacking. On October 3, 2017 a Spanish court agreed to extradite Levashov to the United States. The decision was appealed by Levashov's lawyers but the court's verdict was confirmed.