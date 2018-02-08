Register
10:21 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Urgent

    Situation in Syria's Afrin Provoked by US Actions - Moscow

    © Sputnik/
    World
    Get short URL
    320

    The situation in Syria's Afrin has been provoked by the actions of the United States among other things and may lead to further destabilization of the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik in an interview.

    “Ankara assured us that the efforts made by the Turkish troops do not contradict the work that Turkey is conducting and will continue to conduct in the area of political settlement in Syria… At the same time, the developments of the situation in Afrin, provoked by the actions of the United States among other things, can lead to even greater destabilization in this region,” Syromolotov said.

    The diplomat noted that Afrin had become another hotbed of tension, adding that Ankara and Washington had opposing interests in the region.

    “The interests of the United States and Turkey in the region are increasingly diverging. In fact, the NATO allies have already wound up on opposite sides,” Syromolotov said.

    READ MORE: Ankara Probing Country of Origin of Weapon That Destroyed Turkish Tank in Afrin

    On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation "Olive Branch" against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which are considered by Ankara to be affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The operation has been conducted cooperatively with the Free Syrian Army forces.

    Russia and US Contacts

    New contacts between the Russian and US intelligence services in the area of counter-terrorism are being planned, Oleg Syromolotov said.

    "Even under these difficult conditions, bilateral meetings of officials responsible for security issues, during which the anti-terror issues can be discussed, take place. The meetings of the heads of intelligence services of our countries, consultations on combating terrorism funding, which were held this year, are some examples of it … New contacts are being planned and prepared," Syromolotov stressed.

    Earlier, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, and the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Igor Korobov have visited Washington.

    Related:

    Turkish 'Olive Branch': General Staff on Results of Offensive in Afrin
    Turkish Drone Destroys Massive Portrait of PKK Party Founder in Afrin
    Afrin Canton Co-Chair: 'We Called on Syrian Army to Protect us'
    Tags:
    Afrin, Russia, United States, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok