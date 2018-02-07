Roaring Mail: Parcel With Tiger Cub Inside Detected in Mexico

A tiger on the loose is perhaps something Mexican inspectors have long got used to, be it right in the street or amid lush green neighbors’ lawns but presumably, spotting one in a mail parcel is a bit too much.

The office for environmental protection announced Wednesday someone tried to express-mail a tiger cub.

No one noticed that a sedated cub was packed into a plastic container until a sniffer dog arrived and detected it while searching for smuggled goods.

The cub was mailed in Jalisco, which lies in the country's west, to an address in the central state of Queretaro.

Though dehydrated, it was reported to be otherwise well. The cub was shortly handed over to an animal management center.

