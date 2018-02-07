Register
14:57 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

    Despite Lack of Proof, Tillerson Again Accuses Russia of Alleged 'Meddling'

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    World
    Get short URL
    204

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commented on alleged Russia's interference in the presidential election.

    Rex Tillerson said in an interview with Fox News said that if Russians have intention to interfere, they are going to find ways to do that and added that the US can take steps, but once Russians decide they are going to do it, it's very difficult to preempt it.

    The secretary of state pointed out that the attempts to interfere in foreign elections allegedly carried out by Russia must be stopped.

    READ MORE: Tillerson: US Holds Russia Responsible for Chemical Weapons in Syria

    The official also alleged that Russia was trying to meddle in a number of elections in the western hemisphere, including the 2018 US midterm Senate elections.

    Investigation of the Russia alleged interference in the US elections in 2016 is conducted by the FBI, special prosecutor Robert Muller and the special committees for the investigation of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Congress. Donald Trump and his key assistants repeatedly rejected allegations of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign.

    According to him, there was "no collusion, no abuse" of authority but "the Russian witch hunt continues."

    Republicans in the US Congress distributed on Friday a memorandum, which sharply criticized the decision-making mechanism in the Justice Department and the FBI.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly called claims of alleged meddling in the US election "groundless," while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

    Related:

    US Expands Military Capabilities in Northeast Asia - Russian Envoy to Seoul
    Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Explained His Visit to US Despite Sanctions
    US House Intel Committee Votes to Release Democratic Russia Investigation Memo
    Tags:
    elections, Rex Tillerson, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok