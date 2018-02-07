Despite Lack of Proof, Tillerson Again Accuses Russia of Alleged 'Meddling'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commented on alleged Russia's interference in the presidential election.

Rex Tillerson said in an interview with Fox News said that if Russians have intention to interfere, they are going to find ways to do that and added that the US can take steps, but once Russians decide they are going to do it, it's very difficult to preempt it.

The secretary of state pointed out that the attempts to interfere in foreign elections allegedly carried out by Russia must be stopped.

READ MORE: Tillerson: US Holds Russia Responsible for Chemical Weapons in Syria

The official also alleged that Russia was trying to meddle in a number of elections in the western hemisphere, including the 2018 US midterm Senate elections.

Investigation of the Russia alleged interference in the US elections in 2016 is conducted by the FBI, special prosecutor Robert Muller and the special committees for the investigation of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Congress. Donald Trump and his key assistants repeatedly rejected allegations of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign.

According to him, there was "no collusion, no abuse" of authority but "the Russian witch hunt continues."

Republicans in the US Congress distributed on Friday a memorandum, which sharply criticized the decision-making mechanism in the Justice Department and the FBI.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly called claims of alleged meddling in the US election "groundless," while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations.