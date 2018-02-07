Erdogan: Trump, Just Like Obama, Lies to Turkey About Kurdish Forces in Manbij

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused former US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barrack Obama of not fulfilling the promise they'd made to Ankara to compel the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (YPG) from Manbij in Syria's Aleppo Governorate.

"Obama deceived Turkey on the issue of the Syrian Kurdish militants in Manbij, and Trump follows the same path. Trump told us that they cannot stay there and head east from the Euphrates. He acknowledged that the Arabs are the real rulers of Manbij. But what he promised was not fulfilled," Erdogan told Turkish journalists, returning to Turkey after an official visit to the Vatican and Italy, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

He added that there are many refugees in Turkey from Manbij who want to return to their homeland, and "Manbij will find his real rulers".

Relations between Turkey and the US are experiencing a serious crisis because of the military support provided by Washington to YPG, which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization.

