Register
03:01 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang

    IOC Decisions Against Russian Athletes Illegal From the Start - Expert

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided not to invite 13 Russian athletes and two coaches who were acquitted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described the decision by the IOC to ban athletes, who were reinstated by the CAS, as unethical and politically motivated, adding that "the IOC has vandalized both the Olympic Charter and basic principles of law."

    Physiologist Pierre Sallet, an internationally recognized French expert on the battle against doping and president of the Athletes For Transparency (AFT) association, echoed Medvedev's remarks in an interview with Sputnik, saying that the committee's collective sanctions policy contradicts the rules of law.

    "Justice in the anti-doping fight rests upon individual penalties. Collective sanctions are poorly worked out, so each case should have been examined separately. I believe that the decision on sanctions against a number of athletes contravenes legal provisions," Sallet said.

    General view shows the building of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    32 Russian Athletes File Suit in CAS Urging IOC Invitations to Games - Lawyers
    "The abrogation of the [IOC's] decisions in a large number of cases by the judge of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who is a legal expert, is reasonable, because the decisions regarding those athletes have been illegal from the start."

    Sallet told Sputnik that the case against Russia has been handled badly from the very beginning, as several bodies, including the IOC, violated legal norms instead of adhering to them and amending legal statutes to avoid similar problems in the future.

    READ MORE: Fans Meet Russian National Hockey Team in Seoul

    "Under all circumstances, [the authorities] should have applied individual sanctions, but we see that some of the sanctions [used against Russian athletes] are not individual."

    In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a man walks by the Olympic rings with a sign of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Pyeongchang 2018: Six Things You May Not Know About the Winter Olympics
    The CAS earlier upheld appeals by 28 Russian athletes who had received a permanent ban from participation in the Olympics. Sanctions against them were lifted and all their rewards from the Sochi Olympics were returned.

    "The evidence put forward by the IOC in relation to this matter did not have the same weight in each individual case. In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation was committed by the athletes concerned," the CAS statement said.

    The Russian Olympic Committee asked the IOC to send invitations to 15 athletes from the list of those acquitted, but the Olympic Committee refused.

    "We currently see a lot of emotion when it comes to battling doping, while we should focus on following the rules," Sallet told Sputnik. "The more attention you pay to the rules, the higher the chance that you will make a fair decision."

    He cautioned that no premature judgment should be made with regard to the recent leak of a database containing the results of more than 10,000 blood tests from 2,000 winter sports stars. The documents reveal that a third of all medals — including 91 golds — were won by skiers who recorded suspicious test results during the Olympics and world championships since 2001, according to The Sunday Times.

    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018

    Volunteers walk beside the Olympic rings at the Alpensia resort for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 23, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Pyeongchang Insecure: Stomach Flu Reportedly Mows Down Olympic Security Guards
    "You always have to be careful with these kinds of things," Sallet warned. "Indeed, [the results] seem abnormal in a number of cases, but we shouldn't allow a mistake, we have to examine each case individually, taking into account various factors: the athletes' whereabouts, if they were taking any medications and what they were. It is not all about numbers. We shouldn't accuse an athlete of doping based exclusively on the numbers… We must be careful with the information that we get."

    According to the expert, the vicious circle can be broken only with political and legal reform. The authorities have made no changes in the system since the scandal surrounding Russian athletes broke out, which means similar cases will continue to happen in the future.

    READ MORE: Naked 'Bunny' Activist's Message Ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics (PHOTO)

    "Indeed, the system should be reconsidered. It is already on its last breath. Anti-doping scandals continue to occur, and every time they say it was the last time, that it will not happen again. But nothing will change if there is no change on the institutional level… Political and legal aspects [with regard to doping] are lagging," Sallet concluded.

    Related:

    Russian PM: IOC Step to Ban Acquitted Russian Athletes From Olympics Disgrace
    S Korea Bans Entry for 36,000 Foreigners During Olympics - Reports
    'Unanimously Recommended': IOC Panel Bans 15 Russians From 2018 Olympics
    Tags:
    doping, 2018 Winter Olympics, CAS, IOC, Pyeongchang, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok