The US disarmament envoy stated on Tuesday that North Korea's nuclear programme must be "completely, verifiably and irreversibly eliminated".

As the envoy explained, Pyongyang was "maybe only months from the capability to strike the US with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles".

He went on by saying that North Korea, as well as Russia and China, is expanding its nucelar stickpiles "in some cases pursuing the development of new nuclear capabilities to threaten other peaceful nations".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW