Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Explained His Visit to US Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergei Naryshkin said Tuesday that he was performing his professional duties as the intelligence service chief during his recent visit to the United States.

"I performed my professional duties as the head of the Russian intelligence service in the United States," Naryshkin told reporters, when asked about his recent visit to the United States.

On January 30, Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Naryshkin had recently visited the United States for consultations with the US counterparts.

Speaking on the reports about his visit, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said two days later that US officials couldn't comment on how the Russian intelligence head had obtained a visa to the United States despite sanctions, explaining that any visa restrictions could be waived if a waiver would benefit US national security interests.