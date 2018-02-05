Pope Francis, Erdogan Call For Keeping Jerusalem's Status

Pope Francis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have condemned US decision to recognize Jerusalem Israel's capital and called for keeping the city's current status, Anadolu news agency said Monday.

Erdogan is on an official visit to the Vatican. He is the first Turkish president to visit the Vatican since 1959, while Pope Francis met with the Turkish president in 2014 during an apostolic visit.

Last December, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, causing mass criticism across the world.

Since then, Erdogan has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s decision. Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that was gathered later in the month, he promised to confront Washington’s move legally and threatened to cut ties with Tel Aviv.