Register
20:47 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Black Sea fleet anti-aircraft gunners preparing to repel an air attack during the second world war

    Ambassador: Russia Will Not Allow Heroic Alliance With US in WW2 to Be Forgotten

    © Sputnik/ Haldei
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia will not permit anyone to wipe out the great history of successful partnership with the United States during World War II, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Stalingrad Battle victory.

    "Several attempts are being made to forget the heroic pages of the US-Russia alliance." Antonov said at the Russian Embassy on Friday. "We will not allow this to happen."

    On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, to take part in celebrations of the anniversary of victory in one of the pivotal battles of World War II.

    READ MORE: Missing WWII US Navy Submarine Discovered Off Hawaii (PHOTOS)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in march of Immortal Regiment in downtown Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    President Putin Tells the Story of How His Father Volunteered for WWII
    Antonov recalled that Russia and the United States demonstrated unity in the fight against a common enemy in the Second World War, which was a key to defeating fascism.

    The envoy stressed Russian government is committed to do everything possible to preserve the history for future generations, which is very important when the modern world is facing an imminent terrorism threat.

    The ambassador noted that a number of US cities, including Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, actively participated in the international public action "Thank you, Stalingrad."

    READ MORE: Russian MoD Unveils Unique Docs on 75th Anniversary of Victory at Stalingrad

    The Russian Ministry of Defense has created a special multimedia section on its website, which presents unique archival documents, including the recently declassified — the Central Archive of the Defense Ministry, reflecting the initial stage of the Battle of Stalingrad.

    The Battle of Stalingrad, which lasted from July 17, 1942 to February 2, 1943, is regarded as one of the largest and bloodiest battles in the history of the World War II. It became a major turning point in the war and paved the way for the subsequent Soviet victory over the Nazis in May 1945.

    Tags:
    cooperation, World War II, Red Army, Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok