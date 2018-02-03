US Nuclear Doctrine Allows for 'Another Hiroshima, Nagasaki Bombing' – Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's Committee on Defense and Security, believes that the 2018 US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) allows for another mass murder of civilians with the use of nuclear weapons similar to the atomic bombings of Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in 1945.

"The whole world remembers Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The US nuclear doctrine does not taboo the repetition of such things, and this is the most concerning thing," Klintsevich said in a statement on Saturday, as quoted by his press service.

The recently issued Nuclear Posture Review significantly boosts the confrontation aspect of the US foreign policy, basing its policies not on cooperation with Russia in this area, but on the rivalry with Moscow, the lawmaker pointed out.

By endorsing this nuclear doctrine, including multiple "ideological injections," the United States stakes on undermining global strategic balance for its own benefit, at the same time trying to depict Russia as the main reason for modernizing US nuclear forces, Klintsevich added.

The lawmaker noted that the United States had halted the strategic dialogue on nuclear risks with Russia using the Crimea referendum as a pretext, and had switched subsequently to groundless accusations against Moscow, as well as violations of various agreements.

The new US Nuclear Posture Review has become Washington’s reaction to the changing global environments, Klintsevich suggested. The situation on the Korean peninsula has shown that the United States cannot feel its full dominance even in the conflict with Pyongyang, the lawmaker pointed out.

The 2018 US Nuclear Posture Review also envisages short-term plans to modify existing submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) warheads to provide a low-yield option pursue a modern nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM) in the long run.

READ MORE: Russia Can React Swiftly to US Nuclear Arms' Deployment in E Europe — Lawmaker

Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house’s International Affairs Committee, called the US nuclear doctrine "demagogic" as on the one hand, the United States demonstrated peacefulness while accusing Russia of preparing for a nuclear strike, on the other hand.

© AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer US to Equip Future F-35 Fighters with Nuke Capabilities - Nuclear Posture Review

Morozov also called the US Nuclear Posture Review a declaration of "a new round of the Cold War."

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States during the final stage of World War II remains the only use of nuclear weapons for warfare in history. The bombings left over 100,000 people killed and thousands of others injured.

After the end of the Cold War, the United States has seen a decrease in its weapons arsenal, particularly, due to the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty between Washington and Moscow. US President Donald Trump, however, has repeatedly vowed to build up the US nuclear arsenal.