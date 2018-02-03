Register
    Kimie Mihara, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing, looks at the Atomic Bomb Dome, as it is known today in Hiroshima.

    US Nuclear Doctrine Allows for 'Another Hiroshima, Nagasaki Bombing' – Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's Committee on Defense and Security, believes that the 2018 US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) allows for another mass murder of civilians with the use of nuclear weapons similar to the atomic bombings of Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in 1945.

    "The whole world remembers Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The US nuclear doctrine does not taboo the repetition of such things, and this is the most concerning thing," Klintsevich said in a statement on Saturday, as quoted by his press service.

    The recently issued Nuclear Posture Review significantly boosts the confrontation aspect of the US foreign policy, basing its policies not on cooperation with Russia in this area, but on the rivalry with Moscow, the lawmaker pointed out.

    By endorsing this nuclear doctrine, including multiple "ideological injections," the United States stakes on undermining global strategic balance for its own benefit, at the same time trying to depict Russia as the main reason for modernizing US nuclear forces, Klintsevich added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump's Nuclear Posture Review: From US Nuke Capabilities to Nuclear Terrorism
    The lawmaker noted that the United States had halted the strategic dialogue on nuclear risks with Russia using the Crimea referendum as a pretext, and had switched subsequently to groundless accusations against Moscow, as well as violations of various agreements.

    The new US Nuclear Posture Review has become Washington’s reaction to the changing global environments, Klintsevich suggested. The situation on the Korean peninsula has shown that the United States cannot feel its full dominance even in the conflict with Pyongyang, the lawmaker pointed out.

    The 2018 US Nuclear Posture Review also envisages short-term plans to modify existing submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) warheads to provide a low-yield option pursue a modern nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM) in the long run.

    READ MORE: Russia Can React Swiftly to US Nuclear Arms' Deployment in E Europe — Lawmaker

    Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house’s International Affairs Committee, called the US nuclear doctrine "demagogic" as on the one hand, the United States demonstrated peacefulness while accusing Russia of preparing for a nuclear strike, on the other hand.

    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    US to Equip Future F-35 Fighters with Nuke Capabilities - Nuclear Posture Review
    Morozov also called the US Nuclear Posture Review a declaration of "a new round of the Cold War."

    The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States during the final stage of World War II remains the only use of nuclear weapons for warfare in history. The bombings left over 100,000 people killed and thousands of others injured.

    After the end of the Cold War, the United States has seen a decrease in its weapons arsenal, particularly, due to the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty between Washington and Moscow. US President Donald Trump, however, has repeatedly vowed to build up the US nuclear arsenal.

    Joint Chiefs Vice Chair: US Wouldn’t Respond to Cyberattack with Nuclear Strike
    Russia Closer to North Korea's Nuclear Test Range Than Other Countries - Envoy
    China Needs Strengthened Nuclear Capabilities to Be Superpower - Newspaper
    Tags:
    doctrine, nuclear, Frants Klintsevich, United States, Nagasaki, Hiroshima
