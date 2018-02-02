Register
09:41 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban militants walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan. File photo

    'Roaming Freely': Afghanistan Provides Proof Daesh, Taliban Trained in Pakistan

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    About 200 people have been killed by Daesh and Taliban militants in Afghanistan in January, in what was harshly condemned by Islamabad which has repeatedly denied sheltering terrorists.

    Afghan Interior Minister Wais Ahmed Barmak has claimed that Kabul had provided Islamabad with "undeniable" proof that Daesh and Taliban militants responsible for a spate of deadly attacks in Afghanistan in January were trained on Pakistani soil, according to AP.

    Barmak said that the militants had ostensibly been trained at Islamic seminaries in the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

    He also cited confessions by captured militants as saying that Pakistan allegedly allows Taliban leaders to "roam freely" on its territory.

    READ MORE: 'You Do Feel Threatened': As Pakistan Turns 70, Taliban Threat Worse Than Ever

    Barmak's remarks were made during a news conference in Islamabad also attended by senior Pakistani and Afghan military and intelligence officials, including Afghanistan’s spy chief, Masoom Stanekzai who urged Pakistani authorities to do more in order to rein in the Taliban.

    "The Taliban, with these actions, cannot call themselves a political organization. They are a terrorist organization. We expect action, not just talk," he pointed out.

    A general view of a neighborhood during the night in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb, 13, 2011
    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    BBC Report on Taliban Control of Afghanistan ‘Groundless’ - Afghan Government
    Earlier, Islamabad condemned January's terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which claimed the lives of about 200 people.

    The US, in turn, moved to stop its security-related financial aid to Islamabad in early January, citing alleged Pakistani support for the Afghan Taliban and allied militias.

    Islamabad has more than once rejected allegations about its sheltering Daesh and Taliban terrorists.  Noting that the country had been fighting against terrorism mostly with the use of its own funds, the Pakistani government earlier signaled readiness to do its best "to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region."

    Related:

    No Talking to Taliban: Trump Affirms US Commitment to Afghanistan
    A-10 Warthogs Deploy to Afghanistan to Strike Taliban Drug Facilities
    Winter of Discontent: US Announces New Offensive Against Taliban in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    territory, terrorists, attacks, militants, Daesh, Taliban, Pakistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok