Register
22:20 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin

    No Stress: US Treasury Justifies 'Copy-Pasting' of Kremlin Report

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Treasury has come up with an explanation of the way it compiled what was called the Kremlin Report - the sweeping list featuring top Russian officials, business and political figures that were said to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The department has responded to the criticism of the Kremlin Report, which came out on Monday evening, with one Democrat in Congress even stating it was "copy-pasted" from Forbes magazine ratings of the wealthiest high-profile Russians.

    The American Democratic lawmakers lashed out at the report and the Treasury saying the document contained no specific part on a fresh round of sanctions aimed at Russia for its alleged meddling in the US 2016 vote.

    READ MORE: US Treasury Included Classified Annex in 'Kremlin Report' to Avoid Asset Flight

    Citing "widespread misreporting" of Treasury’s response, when Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Head, promised that "sanctions will come out of this", Tony Sayegh, the department’s assistant secretary for public affairs stated that there were essentially two parts to the Kremlin Report.

    United States Department of the Treasury Washington
    © Photo: Florian Hirzinger
    Cashing Out: How New Sanctions Can Push Russia Into Dropping Its US Bonds

    The unclassified section of it, released publicly on Monday, was from public sources, including websites, official documents  (there were also media reports on the names of the officials having been copied from the official Kremlin website), records and news stories, Sayegh said, while the final annex was submitted to Congress from classified sources by intelligence.

    "Treasury included a classified annex in the report in order to avoid potential asset flight from the named individuals and entities, as well as to prevent disclosure of sensitive information," he added.

    To calm down the frustration among the Democratic ranks, Sayegh hurried to underscore the main message:

    "Treasury has made it clear that we are focused on countering Russia’s destabilizing activities," he said.

    On January 29, the US Treasury Department released the so-dubbed Kremlin Report — a list of 210 persons related to the top leadership of Russia. The individuals included in the document are potential targets for Washington's anti-Russia sanctions. 

    Related:

    US Treasury Included Classified Annex in 'Kremlin Report' to Avoid Asset Flight
    Kremlin Report: US Tries to Punish Russia for Success on Int'l Arena - Analyst
    US Congress Upset by Lack of Sanctions in 'Kremlin Report' – Senator
    Ex-EU Consultant: 'Kremlin Report' Likely Designed to Influence Russian Election
    Tags:
    report, classified documents, anti-Russian sanctions, officials, Kremlin, United States Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, United States, Russia, Washington, Moscow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok