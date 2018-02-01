NATO Intervention Lead to Libyan Conflict - Lavrov

On Libya
The Libyan conflict was caused by the NATO intervention, Russia has always advocated for resolving the crisis through the national dialogue, Sergei Lavrov said.
When asked about the possibility of holding a Libyan congress similar to the Syrian congress in Sochi, the Russian diplomat said that analogies can be drawn between the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi and the initiatives for holding an event which would be aimed at Libyan national reconciliation and reunification, though the Libyan congress could be lengthier.
Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, which is engaged in struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli
On Syrian Peace Settlement
Moscow expects that the results of the Syria national dialogue congress in Russia's southern resort of Sochi will help UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to promote the Geneva process, Lavrov said.
"We have informed our Italian friends in detail about the Syrian national dialogue congress held the day before yesterday in Sochi, which strengthened the prerequisites for establishing an all-inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the minister added after talks with his Italian counterpart.
OSCE Role in Kosovo
Russia would like the OSCE to have a greater role in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to focus on the unresolved issues in the region "in full compliance with the UN Security Council Resolution 1244," the Russian minister noted.
The UNSC resolution 1244, adopted in 1999, provides a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo and authorizes the international civil and security presence in the self-proclaimed republic, among other decisions.
On Cooperation Between Moscow and OSCE
Moscow is interested in strengthening cooperation with the OSCE in the fight against cybercrime and terrorism, Lavrov said.
"Russia is interested in close cooperation with the chairmanship of such key areas for the OSCE as the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, cyberthreats, the alignment of integration processes, the protection of traditional values, the rights of national minorities, countering anti-Semitism, Christianophobia, Islamophobia," the diplomat stressed.
"The OSCE has established working contacts with the [Russian] CEC [Central Election Commission], and all issues related to monitoring are coordinated," he added.
The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, while the campaign officially kicked off on December 18.
