Register
18:59 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Men walk near destroyed buildings in Sabri, a central Benghazi district, Libya, August 12, 2017

    NATO Intervention Lead to Libyan Conflict - Lavrov

    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    World
    Get short URL
    0 50

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov after talks with his Italian counterpart Alfano, who is currently in Russia with a working visit as the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), spoke about the conflict in Libya, Syrian peace process as well as areas of cooperation with the OSCE.

    On Libya

    The Libyan conflict was caused by the NATO intervention, Russia has always advocated for resolving the crisis through the national dialogue, Sergei Lavrov said.

    Hillary Clinton
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Assange: After 'Championing Butcher' of Libyan Women, Clinton 'Covers Up Sexual Impropriety'
    "From the very beginning of the international effort to restore order in Libya, which was destroyed by NATO aggression — illegal and violating the UN Security Council resolutions — we have advocated for national dialogue though which we should move toward overcoming the prevailing intolerable situation, when Libya turned into a gray zone through which the militants and arms smuggler entered the Sahara-Sahel region, while the waves of illegal migrants went in the opposite direction — from the south to the north – entering Europe, creating enormous problems for many European countries, including Italy," he noted.

    When asked about the possibility of holding a Libyan congress similar to the Syrian congress in Sochi, the Russian diplomat said that analogies can be drawn between the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi and the initiatives for holding an event which would be aimed at Libyan national reconciliation and reunification, though the Libyan congress could be lengthier.

    READ MORE: Rome, Moscow Have Common View on Libyan Settlement — Italian Foreign Minister

    Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overturn of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, which is engaged in struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli

    On Syrian Peace Settlement

    Moscow expects that the results of the Syria national dialogue congress in Russia's southern resort of Sochi will help UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to promote the Geneva process, Lavrov said.

    READ MORE: Sochi Paves Solid Way for Syrian Peace Settlement, Now Geneva's Turn

    "We have informed our Italian friends in detail about the Syrian national dialogue congress held the day before yesterday in Sochi, which strengthened the prerequisites for establishing an all-inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the minister added after talks with his Italian counterpart.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in Ankara
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin, Erdogan Express Satisfaction With Results of Sochi Congress on Syria
    The Sochi All-Syrian Peace Congress was organized by Russia, Iran and Turkey with the support of the UN. It was held in Russia's resort city of Sochi in an attempt to accelerate the peace process in Syria. Despite the refusal to participate by some groups, over 1,500 delegates, who represented not only a broad political spectrum, but also all layers of Syrian society attended the Congress. 

    OSCE Role in Kosovo

    Russia would like the OSCE to have a greater role in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to focus on the unresolved issues in the region "in full compliance with the UN Security Council Resolution 1244," the Russian minister noted.

    READ MORE: US Pulling the Strings of Power in Kosovo — Expert

    The UNSC resolution 1244, adopted in 1999, provides a framework for the resolution of the conflict in Kosovo and authorizes the international civil and security presence in the self-proclaimed republic, among other decisions.

    Albanian flag at the street in Pristina. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Kosovo’s Plan B: If Not Accepted Into EU, Join Albania?
    The Kosovo War of 1998-1999 between the ethnically Kosovar Albanian forces and the former Yugoslavia, then consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, ended after the UN-backed international intervention. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Even though over 100 UN member states have officially recognized Kosovo, Serbia, alongside Russia, China, Israel and several other countries, did not recognize the move.

    On Cooperation Between Moscow and OSCE

    Moscow is interested in strengthening cooperation with the OSCE in the fight against cybercrime and terrorism, Lavrov said.

    "Russia is interested in close cooperation with the chairmanship of such key areas for the OSCE as the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, cyberthreats, the alignment of integration processes, the protection of traditional values, the rights of national minorities, countering anti-Semitism, Christianophobia, Islamophobia," the diplomat stressed.

    READ MORE: Moscow: US 'Kremlin Report' is Attempt to Interfere in Russian Presidential Vote

    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia to Respond to Orchestrated Media Attacks on 2018 Presidential Election
    Lavrov also added that Moscow is ready to invite the observers of the organisation's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to the Russian presidential election.

    "The OSCE has established working contacts with the [Russian] CEC [Central Election Commission], and all issues related to monitoring are coordinated," he added.

    The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, while the campaign officially kicked off on December 18.

    Related:

    Lavrov, De Mistura Discuss Syrian National Dialogue Congress
    Daesh Failed to Create Caliphate but Terrorist Pockets Still Active - Lavrov
    Russia Calls for Prompt Start to Direct Israel-Palestine Talks - Lavrov
    Lavrov Mocks Accusations About Russian Meddling in Affairs of Other States
    Russia Doesn't Plan to Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - Lavrov
    Tags:
    conflict, elections, OSCE, Sergei Lavrov, Libya, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok