Register
17:25 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Orthodox jew talks on his mobile phone as he walks past the Ahavas Torah synagogue in the Stamford Hill area of north London on March 22, 2015

    Anti-Semitism Runs Higher in UK, Triggering Record Volume of Incidents – Study

    © AFP 2018/ NIKLAS HALLE'N
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The anti-Semitism debate has been going on among British Labourists for the past couple of years, just one example being a vocal protest against the suspension of the Tel-Aviv-born socialist Moshé Machover from Labour shortly after he wrote a piece on anti-Zionism. Although he was later re-admitted, the debate moved on.

    The Community Security Trust (CST) pointed to a general rise of anti-Semitic incidents in today’s Britain, saying the reason for this in part lies in a more meticulous recording and broader publicity of the alleged anti-Jewish sentiment in the opposition Labor party.

    The CST has cited a three percent rise in the number of anti-Semitic assaults nationwide to a total of 1,382 in 2017, as compared to the previous year, which makes it the highest annual number since the CST launched its survey in 1984.

    Separately, the CST report has shown a decrease in the number of incidents involving social media, suggesting that this might be due to more prompt action taken by tech firms and law enforcement to tackle online hate speech and deal with persistent offenders.

    READ MORE: Jewish Union Head Warns Poland's Nazi 'Death Camp' Bill Stifles Honest Debate

    The Trust, which stands by Britain's estimated 270,000 Jews, stated there might have been significant underreporting of Anti-Semitic criminal rates in the past years, although victims are cited to be more aware of the importance of recording incidents.

    "We have the support of government and police but prosecutions need to be more visible and frequent; while too many others act in ways that encourage anti-Semites and isolate Jews," said David Delew, chief executive of the CST.

    A boy wears a kippah (File)
    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Kahnert / DPA
    Macron on Paris Attack on Jewish Schoolboy: 'The Whole Country is Assaulted'

    The charity said spikes in hate crime in the wake of the 2016 referendum to exit the European Union and controversies around the Labour party, which hasn't yet eradicated anti-Semitic sentiment out of its ranks, might have emboldened anti-Semitic offenders.

    The issue of anti-Semitism issue has gained momentum among Labourists since socialist Jeremy Corbyn took on leadership, with Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis saying the opposition party has so far showed little progress in tackling the problem.

    READ MORE: If You Get Jammed Up, Don't Mention Hitler's Name

    Related:

    Jewish Congress Head Urges European Leaders to Adopt Definition of Antisemitism
    Campaign Against Antisemitism Urges Outlawing More Groups in UK
    'Colossus of Prora': Hitler's Dream Comes True During Merkel's Era
    Rare Hitler Mercedes Limo to Be Auctioned in US
    If You Get Jammed Up, Don't Mention Hitler's Name
    Tags:
    antisemitism, crime, jews, rabbi, British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok