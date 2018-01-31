Mogherini: US Should Join Int'l Community to Promote Israeli-Palestinian Talks

The international community has been concerned with two recent moves of Washington, namely the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the reduction of aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).
"There is no details or time frame given by the United States. It is a difficult moment, but everybody must recognize that the United States is indispensable for the success of the [Israeli-Palestinian] negotiations. The US on its side must also understand the implications of all. In short, nothing without the United States and nothing with the United States alone," Mogherini said.
Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, chairing the meeting, added that "the meeting is convened first not to lose hope."
"There is no alternative in the region but the two-state solution. We must put the process back on track, build trust and confidence. The parties must meet. They will sit today at the same table, Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the US, Arab states and European representatives. All key players are vital to restart the peace process," Soreide said.
Mogherini emphasized the importance of economic incentives and the need to have an accountable Palestinian state, on one hand, and to ensure the security of Israel, on the other hand. The EU foreign policy chief announced a new package of EUR 42.5 million by the donors to spur economic development in the region.
