Register
17:33 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A young girl holds a bearing images of the Israeli and Palestinian flags during a Israeli left-wing activist rally demanding fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the killing of late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Rabin Square in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on October 24, 2015.

    Mogherini: US Should Join Int'l Community to Promote Israeli-Palestinian Talks

    © AFP 2018/ Jack Guez GUEZ
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Israeli-Palestinian negotiations are impossible without the United States or with the United States acting alone, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday at the extraordinary meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee.

    The international community has been concerned with two recent moves of Washington, namely the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the reduction of aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

    "There is no details or time frame given by the United States. It is a difficult moment, but everybody must recognize that the United States is indispensable for the success of the [Israeli-Palestinian] negotiations. The US on its side must also understand the implications of all. In short, nothing without the United States and nothing with the United States alone," Mogherini said.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauds U.S. Vice President Mike Pence ahead of his address to the Knesset, Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem
    © REUTERS/ Ariel Schalit/Pool
    'Mike Pence Believes Israel Has the Right to the Whole of Palestine' – Analyst
    Mogherini stressed the importance of the role of Norway, that hosted the negotiations leading to the Oslo accords, which, among other achievements, helped establish a Palestinian Authority governing some part of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

    Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, chairing the meeting, added that "the meeting is convened first not to lose hope."

    "There is no alternative in the region but the two-state solution. We must put the process back on track, build trust and confidence. The parties must meet. They will sit today at the same table, Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the US, Arab states and European representatives. All key players are vital to restart the peace process," Soreide said.

    ​Mogherini emphasized the importance of economic incentives and the need to have an accountable Palestinian state, on one hand, and to ensure the security of Israel, on the other hand. The EU foreign policy chief announced a new package of EUR 42.5 million by the donors to spur economic development in the region.

    Related:

    Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Army in Gaza - Ministry
    Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Troops, Palestinians in West Bank (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Israeli Twelve-Graders Defy Draft Over 'Oppression' of Palestinians – Reports
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, European Union, Federica Mogherini, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok