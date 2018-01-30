Register
20:40 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Frants Klintsevich

    'Hostile Provocation': Senior Russian Lawmaker Blasts Kremlin Report

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    New US Sanctions Law Against Russia, Iran, N Korea Signed: Consequences (91)
    0 30

    The US Government has released the so-called Kremlin Report as part of its comprehensive sanctions package that targets Russia, according to leading Russian politician Frantz Klintsevich.

    Speaking to Sputnik, First Deputy Chairman of Committee for Defence and Security at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Council Frantz Klintsevich unloaded on the US Department of Treasury for its controversial "Kremlin Report."

    The document, submitted to the US Congress as part of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, identifies some 210 top Russian politicians and businessmen.

    Political Destabilization as the Chief Purpose of the Report

    In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, a statue of former Treasury Secretary Albert Gallatin stands guard outside the Treasury Building in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File
    What You Need to Know About Washington's So-Called 'Kremlin Report'
    According to Klintsevich, the purpose of the report is to provoke a "fracture in the Russian government and business circles in an effort to influence the upcoming Russian Presidential elections."

    "This is a hostile act with everything that this entails," the Senator stated.

    "The purpose of such actions is clear, that is to destabilize the political sovereignty of Russia."

    However, the lawmaker pointed out that the document will have an opposite effect of rallying both the elites and Russian voters behind incumbent President Vladimir Putin and strengthening the Russian Government.

    READ MORE: Putin 'Sad' About Not Being Included in US 'Kremlin Report'

    "The surnames of the people [who were included in the dossier] clearly suggest that they will not react to this provocation."

    View of the Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenova
    Moscow: Inclusion of Top Russian Officials in 'Kremlin List' Unprecedented
    The list of officials featured in the report includes Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, as well as a number of senior politicians, who are already under sanctions.

    "In fact, the report reveals the low levels of competence of those, who have drafted it."

    "The Americans simply do not understand the Russian culture, when the country is threatened, the Russian people unite despite their differences and stand their ground," Klintsevich told Sputnik.

    Attack on Russia at Large: Economic Effects of the Kremlin Report

    Moscow and Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    European Business Body Says 'Kremlin Report' Vague, Copies Forbes List
    The Senator pointed out that the Treasury's document seeks to damage not only the limited number of officials and businessmen, but Russian society at large.

    In particular, Klintsevich noted a certain negative effect that the report may have on the Russian economy, calling it "sanctions in disguise, since for some members of the business community, the list constitutes a black mark."

    At the same time, the lawmaker highlighted that Russia remains "self-reliant" and will only benefit from the current situation in the long-term.

    READ MORE: EU Business Positive About Russia's Economic Growth Potential — AEB Chairman

    "Although we prefer cooperation in such fields as economy and technology, Russia can develop independently from the West."

    "The opposite cannot be said about our European partners, who need the Russian market for sustained economic development."

    Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who is currently on a working visit to Moscow, confirmed that the EU will not be boosting sanctions against Russia in the wake of the Kremlin report.

    Russian Defence Industry to Withstand the Sanctions

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    US 'Kremlin Report' Tool of Unfair Competition - Military Cooperation Service
    Klintsevich stated that another aim of the report, which lists the head of the State defence company Sergey Chemezov, was to put pressure on international customers.

    "The US Government engages in unfair business practices, as it seeks to forego honest competition with the Russian companies."

    "In many respects, the US is falling behind the Russian defence sector, as the price-quality ratio confirms the dominance of the Russian producers."

    Klintsevich, however, affirmed that major customers of the Russian defence sector, such as China, India and Turkey, will not be discouraged by the US sanctions.

    READ MORE: Russia Talks S-400 Deliveries With Middle Eastern, South-East Asian Countries

    The Senator pointed out that these leaders of these countries understand that "the weapons, which they buy from Russia are qualitatively better and twice as cheap as US arms".

    European Commission headquarters
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Russia Prolongs Counter-Sanctions After US, EU 'Increase Level of Conflict'
    When asked about the official response to the Kremlin report, Klintsevich said that Russia "will wait and see what follows" and will respond accordingly.

    However, the lawmaker noted the poor state of affairs between Russia and the US, stating that US President Trump is being "held hostage" by the anti-Russian lobby in Washington.

    "The relationships are currently at a dead end… We expect more sanctions to follow," Klintsevich concluded.

    In 2014, the US introduced sanctions against Russia following the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia, and later enhanced the existing regime because of the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US Presidential elections, despite the utter lack of evidence.

    Topic:
    New US Sanctions Law Against Russia, Iran, N Korea Signed: Consequences (91)

    Related:

    KLINTSEVICH: ASSASSINATIONS AND PROVOCATIONS WILL NOT DISRUPT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN CHECHNYA
    Moscow Says Reserves Right to Respond to New US Sanctions
    US Expands Anti-Russia Sanctions Related to Ukrainian Crisis - Treasury
    US Treasury to Impose New Sanctions on Iran
    Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions
    Tags:
    sovereignty, presidential election, business, economy, sanctions, report, kremlin, US Treasury Department, Russian Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Russia's Federation Council, Sergei Chemezov, Valentina Matviyenko, Sergei Lavrov, Dmitry Medvedev, Frants Klintsevich, Washington, United States, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok