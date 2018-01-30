Register
30 January 2018
    Alexei Navalny at the rally on Academician Sakharov Prospekt in Moscow (File)

    UK Foreign Secretary Under-Briefed on Situation With Rallies in Russia - Embassy

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom regretted the comments by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson regarding detentions during rallies that were held across Russia on Sunday, suggesting that Johnson was not properly briefed on the matter.

    "It is worth noting that on the same day rallies were held in more than 100 Russian cities and towns. No troubles were recorded in the vast majority of those places, as local organizers and local authorities cooperated in good faith. It’s a pity that the Foreign Secretary has not been properly briefed on these aspects," the embassy's press officer said in a statement released on Monday.

    The Russian Embassy stressed that such remarks mislead both the UK media and general public.

    On Sunday, Johnson posted on his Twitter blog that he was concerned over the alleged "detention of large numbers of Russian citizens during demonstrations" on Sunday and called on the Russian government to respect its human rights commitments in the Council of Europe and the OSCE.

    Alexei Navalny
    Russia Informs ECHR Measures Against Opposition Figure Navalny Lawful
    Rallies in support of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were held across Russia on Sunday. Apart from authorized mass actions in 46 Russian cities, mass gatherings that were not authorized by local authorities took place in Kaliningrad, Kemerovo, Moscow, Murmansk, Ufa, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Volgograd and Voronezh.

    According to the Russian Interior Ministry's press service, a total of 266 activists were detained in 16 cities on Sunday. All of them have been released then, with administrative proceedings having been brought against 175 of them.

