US President Donald Trump has declared that the White House does not want to “talk to the Taliban,” apparently marking yet another shift in Washington’s approach to the Afghan conflict and the role of the terrorist organization in its resolution.

Since the beginning of the US-led campaign in Afghanistan that launched in 2001 and continues to this day, the American government has tried various strategies and explored different options in an attempt to put an end to the ongoing conflict in the country and deal with their main adversary there – the Taliban. Sixteen years after the Afghan war began, Sputnik recalls what the US politicians had to say on the matter.