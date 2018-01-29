Simonyan Criticizes Google for Labeling News by Sputnik, RT in Search Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google's decision to label news from RT and Sputnik in its search results as being government-funded shows links between the tech giant and the CIA, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Monday.

"We did not believe that Google was working for the CIA but it is," Simonyan said, quoted by RT.

On Friday, during a US Senate hearing, the company said that it was already labeling news by RT and Sputnik in an attempt to improve transparency.

Twitter, Google and Facebook have faced increased pressure from US lawmakers to be more transparent about advertisements, content and users on their platforms, after Congress and the US intelligence community accused Russia of using social networks to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

In November, the companies gave testimonies to US Congress members as part of the US authorities’ ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia did not interfere in any foreign states’ domestic affairs, noting such moves were against the principles of Russia's foreign policy and saying that the US allegations of meddling were unfounded.

Nevertheless, the US branch of the Russian RT broadcaster being forced to register as a "foreign agent" in the United States under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) upon the request of the Department of Justice. Other foreign state media outlets in the United States, such as the United Kingdom’s BBC, China’s CCTV, Germany’s Deutsche Welle and others, have not been asked to do the same.

Commenting on the situation, Simonyan has said the broadcaster had to choose between registering or being charged in a criminal case by the US government.