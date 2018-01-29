Register
13:56 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin

    Moscow: US 'Kremlin Report' is Attempt to Interfere in Russian Presidential Vote

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    World
    Get short URL
    130

    Moscow believes that the publication of the Russian sanctions list, also known as the Kremlin Report, is an obvious and direct attempt to influence the upcoming elections in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    "The answer is affirmative. We really believe that this is a direct and obvious attempt to coincide some actions with the election in order to influence it. We disagree with this and we are convinced that there will be no influence," Peskov said when asked whether Kremlin viewed the publication of the report as an attempt to destabilize the situation ahead of the election.

    The spokesman added that Moscow would analyze the report in order to look into its possible consequences for the interests of Russian companies.

    "The publication of the list itself does not mean anything. You know that the publication is not another sanction wave, but of course it will be necessary to examine it and analyze what actions will follow the publication. These actions, of course, will be analyzed in Moscow so that, in any case, our interests and the interests of our companies are ensured as much as possible," Peskov said.

    READ MORE: Moscow Says Reserves Right to Respond to New US Sanctions

    The US Treasury Department is expected to release a report on Monday that will lay the groundwork for more punitive measures against individuals whom the US authorities believe to be close to the Russian leadership.

    Russian hacker bear
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcin Wichary / Russian hacker bear
    Busted! List of Upcoming Elections Russia Will Definitely Meddle In
    Earlier this month, the Kremlin spokesperson said that Russia was ready to respond to all possible allegations by Western media over the legitimacy of the 2018 Russian presidential election, adding that the majority of allegations of fraud and vote-rigging usually had a barely veiled political goal.

    Last November, Russian Trade Representative in the United States Aleksander Stadnik said that the US was likely to impose sanctions against Moscow more often before the 2018 Russian presidential election.

    Following the statement of the Russian official, Vladimir Putin pointed out that the US wanted to create problems during the Russian presidential elections.

    Related:

    US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Oil Ministry – Treasury
    Right-Wingers Want an End to Anti-Russian Sanctions Ahead of Italian Elections
    US Expands Anti-Russia Sanctions Related to Ukrainian Crisis - Treasury
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Dmitry Peskov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok