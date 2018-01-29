Register
    total lunar eclipse

    Watch Wednesday’s SuperBlueBlood Moon Online at These Streaming Sites

    NASA handout
    Where to watch online as a rare blood, blue and super moon passes through the Earth’s shadow.

    The January 31 super, blue and blood moon — the first in some 150 years — will be viewable by many on the surface of our planet, unless it's cloudy. If it is cloudy, or if you don't live in the area where you can see it, here's where to access a hi-def live stream that will enable viewers to watch the glorious celestial progression of our only natural satellite.

    People in western Canada, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and parts of eastern Asia will — weather permitting — see a full lunar eclipse (the blood moon) that is also a supermoon (when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth) and, somewhat lyrically, a second full moon in one month (the storied ‘blue moon').

    But if you are not somewhere you can simply go outside and see it, here is a list of online locations hosting a live webcast of the rare event.

    NASA will stream the moon live beginning at 5:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT).

    If you find that NASA's site is overburdened and running slow, Space.com, will also provide the live stream at the same times.

    You can also follow the webcast on @NASAMoon, NASA's lunar Twitter account, if you are so inclined.

    Beginning at 5:45 a.m. EST (1045 GMT), the Slooh telescope will live stream the 5 hour and 17 minute eclipse. Slooh spokespeople will narrate the progress of our satellite beginning 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT), offering lunar science and mythology.

    The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, will live stream the eclipse beginning 5:45 a.m. (1045 GMT) until 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

    The Virtual Telescope Project will also live stream the eclipse with source material in Australia and the US beginning 6:30 a.m. EST (1130 GMT) until 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

    Happy Viewing to all!

    Tags:
    supermoon, blood moon, lunar eclipse, Griffith Observatory, Slooh, NASA, Earth, Moon
