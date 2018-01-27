Register
23:00 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bananacoin

    People “Go Bananas”, New Cryptocurrency Gains Popularity

    © Photo: bbananacoin.io
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    If you missed the whole Bitcoin hype thing but still want to get your piece of the cryptocurrency pie, Bananacoin may be your coin of choice. Its founders claim it has real value, which other cryptocurrencies lack.

    You may not understand what stands behind the Bitcoin and its unpredictable fluctuation in value, but you will surely understand what a Bananacoin is. It’s a hot new cryptocurrency, with each coin worth a kilogram of highly profitable bananas of the Lady Finger cultivar.

    At the moment of writing, over 3,5m Bananacoins have been sold, with each token worth $0.5. Of course, not every banana of this brand is represented by these coins, only those which grow on a plantation in Laos owned by Oleg Dobrovolsky, Alexander Bichkov and Prasan Sangsat’hatam.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Reddcoin Skyrockets After John McAfee's Coin-of-the-Day Tweet

    Apart from the crystal clear real-world value of the Bananacoin, its founders stress other strong points of the new cryptocurrency. People who buy it do a good deed, investing in Laotian banana farms. Moreover, the Lady Finger cultivar is a very popular brand on the vast Chinese market, so, according to its founders, it is likely that Bananacoin prices will go up in the future.

    Twitter users were quick to react to news about the emerging cryptocurrency, with some believing it is another joke to laugh at…

    … and others considering investing in it.

    The Bitcoin fever has been influencing other cryptocurrencies for some time now. Lately even Dogecoin, which was initially created in 2013 as a joke, has seen a sudden surge in its market price, reaching $270 billion in total value and raising serious concerns among financial experts about the future of cryptocurrencies, which, according to them, more and more resemble a financial bubble.

    Related:

    IOStoken: Next-Gen Virtual Coin Takes Cryptocurrency Market by Storm
    Game Over: Start-Up Cryptocurrencies 'Can't Compete' With New Bank-Backed Coin
    South Korea Creates Task Force to Oversee Cryptocurrency Exchanges
    South Korea Considers Taxing Cryptocurrency Transactions – Finance Minister
    LoveCoins: Russian Supermodel Vodianova Launches Her Own CryptoCurrency
    Telegram May Enter Cryptocurrency Fray to Challenge Visa, MasterCard
    Tags:
    bubble, hype, Dogecoin, Bananacoin, Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency, bananas, Bananacoin, Bitcoin, Twitter, Laos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok