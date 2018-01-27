French Actress Ardant: Everyone Has Right to Opinion, When It Comes to Sex Abuse

In the wake of sexual misconduct scandals, involving famous male celebrities and politicians, French actress and film director Fanny Ardant has shared her opinion on the issue.

"I've always thought that the freedom of speech is every country's strength. Everyone can express his or her opinion but should bear personal responsibility for doing so. I'm far from the mentality of the masses. I think that men and women are contradictory beings and this makes them so inspiring. Otherwise, everyone would say and do same things. This very contrariety attracts me," Ardant told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, a group of 100 women, including French actress Catherine Deneuve, German actress Ingrid Caven and French writer Catherine Millet spoke out against the backlash against men in an open letter, published by French newspaper Le Monde.

The letter was published as a response to the wave of sexual harassment scandals around politicians, distinguished members of filmmaking and show-business industries.

Initially, the flurry of accusations was provoked by the scandal around Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women working in the film industry of sexual harassment and other sex-related abuse.