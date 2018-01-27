French Actress Ardant: Everyone Has Right to Opinion, When It Comes to Sex Abuse

When it comes to the issue of sexual harassment, everyone has the right to express his or her own opinion, but everyone should bear responsibility for their words, French actress and film director Fanny Ardant said in an interview with Sputnik Saturday.
"I've always thought that the freedom of speech is every country's strength. Everyone can express his or her opinion but should bear personal responsibility for doing so. I'm far from the mentality of the masses. I think that men and women are contradictory beings and this makes them so inspiring. Otherwise, everyone would say and do same things. This very contrariety attracts me," Ardant told Sputnik.
The letter was published as a response to the wave of sexual harassment scandals around politicians, distinguished members of filmmaking and show-business industries.
Initially, the flurry of accusations was provoked by the scandal around Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women working in the film industry of sexual harassment and other sex-related abuse.
