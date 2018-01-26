Russian MoD on UK Defense Minister's Claims: 'Beyond Common Sense'

The Russian Defense Ministry described Friday the claims of UK’s new Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson that a potential Russian "attack" on the nation’s critical infrastructure could kill thousand as "beyond common sense."

"The head of the UK Defense Ministry has gone beyond any sense in his fiery fight for the defense budget increase," spokesman of the Russian Defense ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"Just for the record, all information about the locations of British electric power plants and pipelines is as 'secret' as photos or the location of the Westminster Abbey or Big Ben," Konashenkov added.

The top minister told the Telegraph earlier that Moscow was researching the UK's infrastructure connections to energy supplies for opportunities to create "chaos."

"Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country," the minister said.

The statement of UK's top official comes just days after the call of UK Chief of General Staff Gen. Nick Carter to increase military spending to keep up with "UK adversaries," such as Russia, North Korea, Iran and China, to protect the country from hybrid warfare allegedly practiced by these hostile states.

