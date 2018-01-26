US Military Buildup is Beyond the Scope of Deterring Pyongyang - Russian Envoy

Russian ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin spoke to Sputnik about the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Russian ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin has told Sputnik that the US military buildup on the Korean Peninsula is beyond the scope of deterring the North Korean threat.

According to him, Seoul did not give any guarantees to Moscow that the US THAAD missile defense system, deployed in South Korea, will be controlled by its servicemen.

“As far as the deployment of the US THAAD missile defense system in the Republic of Korea is concerned, then as far as we know all six components of this anti-missile system have been deployed on the territory of the Republic of Korea. At the same time, there were no ‘guarantees’ that only South Korean servicemen would control these systems,” he said.

The US deployed the final units of the THAAD in South Korea in early September after North Korea had launched several missiles and conducted a nuclear test.

China and Russia have strongly opposed the deployment, which is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage, citing national security concerns.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW