25 January 2018
    Ankara Believes Too Early to Discuss US Proposal on Security Zone in Syria

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has proposed to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the creation of a 30-km security zone in the north of Syria to avoid clashes between US and Turkish forces amid Olive Branch operation.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it would not be right for Turkey and the United States to discuss a " security zone" in Syria until trust issues between the countries is restored, according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

    "We have experienced a loss of confidence. Until it is restored, until clear steps are taken to re-create it, I think it is wrong to discuss these topics (security zone). We do not know what their intentions are, but first we need to eliminate the atmosphere of distrust," the newspaper Yeni Safak cites Cavusoglu.

    Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Syria with Tillerson on the phone, said he called for the end of the US support for the Kurdish People's Protection Units. He said that the "United States does not want to face Turkey in the north of Syria" amid operation Olive Branch, according to the reports.

    Cavusoglu's statement's seemed to be in line with those of a senior US official, who had said earlier that Turks had not been ready to engage in detail on such a offer.

    Speaking with Erdogan by phone, Donald Trump urged him to de-escalate the country's military incursions in Syrian Afrin.

    Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rex Tillerson held talks in Paris on Tuesday. The United States and Turkey have serious disagreements over the supply of the US weapons to Kurdish armed groups in Syria.

    On January 20, Turkish Armed Forces launched an operation, called Olive Branch, against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin district. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced last Sunday about the beginning of a ground operation in Afrin. Damascus strongly condemned Turkey's actions in Afrin, reminding that it is part of Syria.

    Russia, in connection with the situation in Afrin, has called for restraint by all the parties and to respect the territorial integrity of Syria.

