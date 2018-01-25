US Ready to Negotiate Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK When London Ready

DAVOS (Sputnik) – The United States will be ready to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom as soon as London is ready, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

"We have a very special economic relations, and we expect it to continue. As soon as the UK is ready we will be prepared to negotiate on a trade deal," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos when asked about the future of the US-UK trade relations after Brexit.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says US fully supportive of UK over the “Brexit issue”. “We want to see a successful transition.” #WEF18 — Kamal Ahmed (@bbckamal) January 25, 2018

The United Kingdom held the so-called Brexit referendum on June 23, 2016. In late March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the country's EU withdrawal process.

Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, which started on June 19, are expected to conclude by the end of March 2019, after which the two sides will likely adjust to new regulations during a two-year transition period.