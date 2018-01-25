US May End Funding for International Space Station Program by 2025 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to stop funding the International Space Station (ISS) program by 2025, US media reported, citing a draft budget proposal.

The Verge news outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the directive is expected to be in the final proposal. However, the official budget request will reportedly be unveiled on February 12 and might be changed by this date.

NASA refused to comment on the matter, according to the newspaper.

​The ISS project is managed jointly by Canadian, European, Japanese, Russian, and US space agencies. NASA has been investing between $3-$4 billion in the project each year, according to the media outlet.

In 2014, the administration of then US President Barack Obama extended the ISS operation through 2024, but the fate of the program is unclear beyond that point.