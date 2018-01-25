Register
05:09 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

    US Defense Against North Korean Missiles Improving - Pentagon Testing Agency

    © AP Photo/ Caleb Jones
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The US Defense Department’s testing office reported on Tuesday that its ground-based missile interception system has improved its ability to intercept incoming projectiles.

    According to the office's annual report, the $36 billion system demonstrated it was able to defend the US mainland and Hawaii "from a small number" of intermediate range or intercontinental ballistic missiles [ICBMs] launched "with simple countermeasures."

    Soldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea Reportedly Plans to Hold Military Parade on Eve of 2018 Olympics
    The current assessment is optimistic as compared to the testing office's previous verdict that the network of interceptors, sensors and communication links had only a "limited capability" to defend against a small number of ICBMs from an adversary.

    The report said that a live-fire test of Raytheon's Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle last May, during which it successfully defeated a replica of a North Korean ICBM, contributed to the testing office's confidence.

    The system "performed without fault," as the booster "flew as designed and delivered [the warhead] to the proper geographic position with the designed velocity" before the interception of the dummy target, the report said, as cited by The Japan Times. "Guidance systems throughout the engagement functioned nominally."

    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    US Blaming Russia for Supporting North Korea Attempts to Mask Own Failure
    Earlier in January, an alert about an incoming ballistic missile sent Hawaii into panic for about half an hour before emergency officials announced the message had been sent by mistake.

    Tensions continue to rise this year after North Korea made significant progress in its nuclear arms program in 2017, firing an ICBM in November that it claims is capable of hitting any target on the US mainland. In response, while leaving the door open for negotiations, the Trump administration looks to be increasingly preparing for a preemptive strike against North Korea.

    Related:

    North Korea Calls for ‘Breakthrough’ for Unity in Unusual Message to All Koreans
    Ex CIA Korea Chief: Seoul Worried US May Target North Korea in Preventive Strike
    US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Oil Ministry – Treasury
    Tags:
    test, interceptor, ICBMs, defense, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok