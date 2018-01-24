Register
00:28 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Forum's logo shines during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

    Davos Panel on Migration Crisis Shows EU Lacks Common Strategy

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    World
    Get short URL
    501

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of Greece, Italy and Nigeria as well as the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) participated in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday to address the migration crisis, stressing the failure of the European Union to deal with the issue in an effective way so far.

    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and IOM Director General William Lacy Swing participated in the panel discussion, entitled "Stabilizing the Mediterranean."

    PROBLEM SHARED — PROBLEM HALVED

    Italy, Greece, and Spain are among the EU nations that are bearing most of the brunt of mass migration across the Mediterranean. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), sea arrivals in the region in 2018 reached 4,557 as of Wednesday.

    "The problem is not a problem of Greece and Italy and Spain … this is a European problem, we need a common European migration asylum policy and we need to implement the agreements. We have to at least decide in the EU, that the EU is not ‘a la carte,' so if somebody believes that the EU is only for benefits they have to understand that [it] is not, we have rules … So this is something that my friend, my very close friend, [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban has to understand. Rules are rules," Gentiloni said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Pursuit of Nationalist Solutions Can Make It Harder for Countries to Communicate - Merkel
    Under the EU relocation scheme put forward in 2015, EU nations committed to relocating a total of 160,000 — later reduced to 98,000 — migrants by September 2017. The target, however, was not reached. According to the report by the European Commission, only 29,000 people were relocated by September 2017.

    "Me and Paolo, we tried a lot to convince our partners in the EU that it is necessary to face this problem not as a Mediterranean problem that has to do with Greece and Italy, but as a European one, and as an international one," Tsipras noted.

    While southern EU nations support the relocation scheme, several countries, such as Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, speak up against accommodating migrants. On December 7, 2017, the European Commission decided to refer them to the Court of Justice of the EU "for non-compliance with their legal obligations on relocation."

    NO QUICK FIXES

    All of the participants of the panel shared an opinion that migration crisis is set to last for years, and that the European Union must approach it with patience and resilience, looking for long-term solutions.

    "We cannot deal with this in any quick way, there are no quick fixes to this … We have got to look at this [in] long term, because, clearly, there is no way that the African economies will grow quickly enough to meet all of the expectations … all of the projections of the population, so this is going to be a long walk," Osinbajo said.

    According to Gentiloni, it might take at least 15 or 20 years to see the situation going back to normal and, in order to break the current stalemate, the EU countries must find to tackle irregular migration, crack down on smugglers and organize human corridors.

    All the participants agreed to participate in a similar panel to discuss migration issues in Davos next year.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    EU Needs to Reform Itself to Compete With Big Powers - Macron
    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa. The situation prompted a divide between the EU member states, with some of them committing to the so-called open door policy, like Germany, and some, like the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, refusing to take in migrants and asylum-seekers over security and cultural concerns.

    Related:

    China’s President to Speak at Davos Economic Forum Opening on Jan. 17
    Merkel Shuns Davos Summit in Bid to Distance Herself From Elite and Powerful
    Tags:
    summit, World Economic Forum in Davos, Paolo Gentiloni, Alexis Tsipras, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok