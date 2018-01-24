Europe May Need 10-20 Years to Solve Migration Crisis - Italian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe may need about 10 or 20 years to decrease the inflow of migrants from Africa by helping African countries develop, but a united policy is needed for that, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

"How long will it take to change the economic conditions in Africa, to reduce this phenomenon [migration]?… We should be committed on migration for the next 10 or 20 years, from Africa," Gentiloni said at the special session of the forum dedicated to migration.

READ MORE: Merkel: 'Isolationism Not the Right Answer to Global Problems' (VIDEO)

The strategy includes disrupting criminal networks, help African countries control their territories, ensure investment Africa, according to Gentiloni. The prime minister added that the lack of a common policy on migration in Europe was an obstacle to realizing this plan and stressed that EU member states could not pick and choose how much to contribute.

Gentiloni suggests in Davos that Italy is a model for rest of Europe on reforms @wef @Reuters_Davos pic.twitter.com/F9V0mxupLM — Noah Barkin (@noahbarkin) 24 января 2018 г.

Gentiloni also addressed the issue of the upcoming election at another session. The Italian prime minister said that the populist sentiment was among the key problems ahead of the general election scheduled for March 4, adding that he was not expecting the populist parties to win.

PM Gentiloni says migration is centrepiece in our politics but not in our budgets @Davos @wef pic.twitter.com/mpcYIDzyTC — P Nagy-Mohacsi (@NagyMohacsi) 24 января 2018 г.

Europe has faced a large influx of migrants, many of them from African countries, with EU member states struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of new arrivals. Greece and Italy have been particularly overwhelmed with the migrant crisis as they often serve as the arrival points for refugees.