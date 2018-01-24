Moscow-Cairo Flights to Resume in 2nd Half of February

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Resumption of flights between Russia and Egypt will take place in the second half of February, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Wednesday.

"The flights between the two capitals will resume in the second half of February," Sokolov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

​On Monday, Egyptian media reported that a delegation of Russian aviation safety experts was carrying out security checks at the second terminal of Cairo International Airport ahead of the resumption of flights between Moscow and the Egyptian capital.

On January 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russian airlines to resume direct flights to Cairo.