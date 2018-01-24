US Ex-State Secretary Kerry Says Wants to See US-Russia Relations Improved

DAVOS (Sputnik) - Former US State Secretary John Kerry told Sputnik on Wednesday he would like to see an improvement in the current state of the US-Russian relations.

"I want to see the US-Russian relations improve. I would like us to resolve differences that are between us," Kerry said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The bilateral relations between Russia and the US rapidly worsened in 2014 when John Kerry was US State Secretary. The US imposed sanctions on high-ranking Russian politicians over what they called Moscow's meddling in the Ukrainian crisis. Later sanctions were extended and more new introduced.

In September 2017, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, as well as the trade mission in Washington and the premises of the trade mission in New York, were transferred to the US side at the request of the State Department, which before that demanded their closure, motivating it with a response to the Russian proposal to reduce the number of employees of the US diplomatic mission in the Russia.

In 2016 the US accused Russia of alleged interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.