Register
16:25 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani police officer. (File)

    Pakistan Condemns US Drone Attack on its Soil

    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    World
    Get short URL
    494

    Earlier in January, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that the United States was suspending the delivery of military equipment and security aid to Pakistan due to the local authorities’ alleged insufficient measures in the fight against terrorist groups.

    Pakistan has condemned a US drone strike on its territory adding to the rising tensions between Washington and Islamabad.

    The suspected US drone attack "targeted an Afghan refugee" camp in the northwest of Pakistani Kurram region, Islamabad's foreign ministry's statement reads.

     

    READ MORE: Pakistan May Block Supply Path US Troops Use to Reach Afghanistan

    The foreign office also noted the detrimental effect which the US "unilateral actions" have on "the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism."

    Trendstorm
    US-Pakistan Split: Whither Afghanistan?
    The reaction from Pakistan comes after two Pakistani security officials earlier confirmed that the missiles launched from what was said to be the US drone targeted a house in the village of Dapa Mamozai where two militants from the Afghan Taliban-allied Haqqani network resided.

    Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in the number of drone attacks in its regions bordering Afghanistan since Donald Trump ascended to presidency and made a decision to take a tougher stance on Pakistan, which Washington accuses of providing safe havens for terrorists.

    USAID
    © Sputnik/
    US 'Needs Pakistan, Won't Fully Cut Off Assistance' – Security Analyst
    Relations between Washington and Islamabad have further deteriorated over the past month in the wake of Trump’s statement that Washington has received nothing but "lies and deceit" from Pakistan, despite receiving huge amounts of financial aid.

    The US president's remark led to Washington halting its security-related financial assistance to Islamabad on January 4, citing alleged Pakistani support for the Afghan Taliban and allied militias.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Suspends Military, Intelligence Cooperation With US — Defense Minister

    Islamabad in its turn denied sheltering terrorists and asked for further explanations from Washington, noting that the country had been fighting against terrorism mostly with the use of its own funds, stressing that the government was determined to take all possible steps "to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region."

    Related:

    Radio Clash: Pakistan Closes US Government-Funded Station
    Pakistan May Block Supply Path US Troops Use to Reach Afghanistan
    Pakistan Is Waiting US Further Explanations on Security Cooperation
    US Will Withhold Aid Funding From Pakistan - US Ambassador
    US Decides to Suspend Multimillion Military Aid to Pakistan – Reports
    US Senator Explains Trump's Approach to Pakistan
    Tags:
    military aid, drone attack, Taliban, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok