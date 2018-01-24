Pakistan Condemns US Drone Attack on its Soil

Pakistan has condemned a US drone strike on its territory adding to the rising tensions between Washington and Islamabad.
The suspected US drone attack "targeted an Afghan refugee" camp in the northwest of Pakistani Kurram region, Islamabad's foreign ministry's statement reads.
READ MORE: Pakistan May Block Supply Path US Troops Use to Reach Afghanistan
The foreign office also noted the detrimental effect which the US "unilateral actions" have on "the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism."
Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in the number of drone attacks in its regions bordering Afghanistan since Donald Trump ascended to presidency and made a decision to take a tougher stance on Pakistan, which Washington accuses of providing safe havens for terrorists.
The US president's remark led to Washington halting its security-related financial assistance to Islamabad on January 4, citing alleged Pakistani support for the Afghan Taliban and allied militias.
READ MORE: Pakistan Suspends Military, Intelligence Cooperation With US — Defense Minister
Islamabad in its turn denied sheltering terrorists and asked for further explanations from Washington, noting that the country had been fighting against terrorism mostly with the use of its own funds, stressing that the government was determined to take all possible steps "to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region."
All comments
Show new comments (0)