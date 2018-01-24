Canada's Transport Agency Says Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack From North Korea

According to the media report, citing an anonymous source in the agency, the virus allegedly routed through Russia and targeted the company's computer systems.
The attack did not result in the failure of safety systems or a privacy breach, according to the agency's spokesperson. No other details of the attack have so far been provided for "security reasons," the broadcaster says.
Pyongyang has been often accused of launching cyberattacks. In particular, the US, Britain and Australia blamed North Korea for being behind the spread of the WannaCry virus in May 2017, which blocked computers around the world with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.
