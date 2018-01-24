Damascus Slams US, French Diplomats' Claims on Chemical Weapons Use as 'Lies'

Damascus has repeatedly stated that it does not possess any chemical weapons' arsenal, the full destruction of which was confirmed by the OPCW.

The Syrian government stated as quoted by state TV that claims made by the French and US top diplomats blaming Damascus for the use of chemical weapons are "lies".

The statement comes a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused the Syrian government of likely still using chemical weapons following an alleged chlorine attack in eastern Ghouta on Monday.

Damascus has repeatedly stated that it does not possess any chemical weapons' arsenal, the full destruction of which was confirmed by the OPCW.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW