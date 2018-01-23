'S***hole' Backlash: Police Stop Enraged Haitians Marching to US Embassy (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump's reported slur during a White House meeting on immigration earlier this month has caused a public uproar which continues to reverberate.

About 2,000 people took to the streets of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Monday to protest against President Donald Trump's alleged comments about the nation being a "s***hole" country.

A video that emerged on YouTube shows angry protesters taking to the streets of the nation's capital Port-au-Prince with some of them holding anti-Trump placards and clashing with police.

The demonstration came after Haiti's government condemned the reported Trump remarks, which were also criticized by the Haitian ambassador in Washington.

Police said that the protesters planned to make a statement near the US Embassy but that they were prevented from accessing the area in an attempt to avoid possible clashes there.

1000s hit the streets of PAP, #Haiti yesterday in protests linking #PHTK ruling party corruption to US racist foreign policy. Heavily armed police backed by water cannons blocked the protest before it reached the US embassy. pic.twitter.com/Ukm9mUzH5N — HaitiInfoProject 📡 (@HaitiInfoProj) 23 января 2018 г.

Earlier on Monday, clashes were reported on some Port-au-Prince streets, where some demonstrators were holding obscene posters of Donald Trump who reportedly questioned why the US would want to admit more people from "s***hole countries."

Scene where #Haiti's police block path of protests reportedly at request of US embassy today in PAP, #Haiti. Teargas, water cannons, rubber bullets, truncheons and finally live ammo are their weapons of choice to repress freedom of expresssion. pic.twitter.com/ssJDzJsLlI — Kevin Pina 🔊 (@AcrossMediums) 22 января 2018 г.

The US President denied using the expletive to describe Haiti and African countries during a meeting on immigration earlier in January, but Democratic Senator Richard Durbin confirmed that Trump did use the word.