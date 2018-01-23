Pence: Europe Either Goes With US or Stays in 'Deeply Flawed' Iran Nuclear Deal

The US vice-president, who has delivered a pro-Israeli speech in the Israeli parliament during his official visit to the country, said on Tuesday to Israeli leaders that Washington will pull out of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal if it is not fixed in the coming months.

Commenting on the issue of the agreement, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Pence said that the European community should decide if it supports the United States or remain in what he called a "deeply flawed" deal. The comment comes a day after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said at the meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson that London remained committed to the agreement.

Speaking in Israel's parliament on Monday, Pence has described the higly contested deal as a "disaster" and promised that the Trump administration would "never allow" Tehran to have "nuclear weapons."

Irsaeli-Palestinian Conflict

Touching upon the issue of the spike in tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of Trump's acknowledgement of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Pence said that the "US door" is open for further talks. He also said that this messages will be conveyed to Palestinians by the leaderships of Egypt and Jordan, which he has visited recently. He also added that the timetable for Washigton's new plan on Middle East settlement depends on how soon Palestinians will be ready for the continuation of the talks.

He also noted that the State Department will unveil the plan for relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Benjamin Netanyahu's Post

Asked if he see Israel's Prime Minister re-elected, the US vice president said he would back Netanyahu, but Israelis are to decide.